KATHLEEN “KATHY” LOUISE KINDER ADKINS, 60, of Alma, Michigan, formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home. She was born January 28, 1962, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of Peggy Rose Ford Rutherford of Milton and the late George Allen Kinder. Kathy graduated from Milton High School in 1980. She enjoyed collecting Blenko glass, Fiestaware and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two children, Alan (Kelsey) Adkins of Alma, Michigan, and Taylor (Aaron) Porter of Catlettsburg, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Ashlee, Conner, Murphy and Xzavier; two sisters, Susie Lewis of Barboursville, W.Va., and Johnna Clement of Mount Airy, North Carolina; her brother, Wes Kinder of Huntington, W.Va.; her best friends who were like sisters, Libby Scheidel of Greenville, Michigan, Jan Bartram of Barboursville, W.Va., and Jackie Noble of Huntington, W.Va.; and many nieces, nephews and co-workers that will miss her dearly. Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, West Virginia, with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
