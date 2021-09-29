KATHRYN EILEEN YERKEY, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. She was born August 17, 1948, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Fred O. Spencer and Sylvia Mae McCoy Spencer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Alan Yerkey. She is survived by one son, Ryan Adam Yerkey and his friend Amy of Huntington; and one grandson, Isaiah Marshall Garnett. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with Minister David Gladwell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

