KATHRYN ELAINE MANN, 78, of Huntington, WV, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born July 29, 1943, in Wichita Falls, Texas, a daughter of the late Edward Perry and Lillian K. Johnson Densmore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Eady, three sisters, Judith Sawyers, Linda Toney and Rita Perry, and one brother, Butch Perry. She is survived by two daughters, Sherri Goodson (Brian) of Huntington and Carla Estes (Cecil Coleman) of Green Bay, Wisconsin; three sons, James Ramey of Plymouth, Indiana, Keith aka Tinker Mann (Dawn) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Dale Eady of Huntington; three sisters, Trish Bottoms (Tom), Rhonda Woodrum (Tony) and Sharon Wright (Jim); fourteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Tom Bottoms officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with the services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

