KATLYN NICOLE MEADOWS, 25, of Barboursville, passed away November 30, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Masks and social distancing are required. She was born January 5, 1995, in Huntington, a daughter of Scott and Kara Long Meadows of Barboursville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Rick Long, and maternal great-grandmother, Sherry Long. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by one sister, Maddie Meadows of Barboursville; paternal grandparents, Kenny and Sandy Meadows of Pomeroy, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Rhonda Watson of Sarasota, Fla.; maternal great-grandfather, Cledith “Tooter” Long of Barboursville; step-grandmother, Lillie Long of Barboursville; special aunts and uncles, Donna and Mike Edmond and Steve and Tammy Bennett; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lily’s Place or to Facing Hunger Foodbank. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

