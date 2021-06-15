KAYLA NICOLE BLEDSOE, 27, of Winfield, WV, passed away June 12, 2021, at the UK Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1993, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Mark and Tabatha Thompson Bledsoe of Greer, S.C. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Loretta Hughes. She is survived by one son, Bryson Simmons, and one daughter, Bryleigh Simmons, both of Milton; three sisters, Summer Bailey of Salt Rock, Brittany Gundy of Branchland and Tara Bailey of St. Albans; one brother, Thomas Bailey II of Salt Rock; paternal grandparents, Ed and Linda Steen of Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jason Salmons. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

