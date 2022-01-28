KELLIE DAWN SPENCER, 56, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born April 25, 1965, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Charles V. and Joan Malloy Dailey. She is preceded in death by her grandparents. She was a former customer service manager for Macy’s Department Store and worked in management for 36 years. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Theadore Spencer; one sister, Tawnya Dailey; sister-in-law and very special friend, Paula Bias (Kent); sister-in-law, Floyann Sargent (Kent); brother-in-law, Tim Spencer (Kayla); best friend, Lisa Hall and her children that Kellie thought of as her own, Monica Mount (Shawn), Megan Simyak (T.J.) and Matthew Hall (Chelsea); and by her grandchildren. Kellie enjoyed her girl trips to the beach with all her friends, and she loved to go antiquing, going to yard sales and she loved all animals. Theadore would like to thank Lisa Hall, Lea Blair and all of the neighbors for their love and support during Kellie’s illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Nathan Jude officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
