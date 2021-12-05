KENNETH ALLEN YATES, 67, of Milton, passed away December 3, 2021. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, December 6, 2021, at Lighthouse Baptist Church by Pastor Tim Messinger. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. He was born April 11, 1954, in Cabell County, a son of Sybillia “Billie” Morrison Yates of Milton and the late Paul Wesley Yates. He was preceded in death by his son, John Travis Yates. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jacks Yates; two stepsons, Eric Michael Sherman of Clover, S.C., and Benjamin Lee Sherman of Milton; one sister, Karen Estep of Chester, Va.; two brothers, Ronnie Dale Yates and Terry Leon Yates, both of Milton; and step-grandchildren, Allyson and Ethan Sherman. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

