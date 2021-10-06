KENNETH “BUCKY” RAYBURN went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He passed peacefully in his home of Huntington, W.Va. He was born March 27, 1959, to Lewis M. Rayburn Jr. and Betty L. Rayburn (Lockard) in Winchester, Ky. He graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1977. Kenneth is survived by his siblings, Greg Rayburn (Heather) of Arkansas and his four children, Sherrye Browning (Perry) of Kentucky and her child, and a sister-in-law, Tallina Rayburn of Kentucky and her two children. He is also survived by his children, Carrie Jones of Missouri and her four children and four grandchildren, Amiee Rayburn of Missouri and her child Bucky Rayburn (Vannesa) of Kansas and his three children, Kyle Rayburn (Cassidy) of Kansas and his two children, Shane Rayburn of West Virginia, and Billy Rayburn of West Virginia, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a man who tried to enjoy life to the fullest, and his favorite reminder for the world was to “smile a while.” He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jeff Rayburn, and a granddaughter, Emma Ella Rayburn. The family will be holding a memorial service at Redemption Church of Huntington, W.Va., from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021. Memorials may be made to Huntington City Mission.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you