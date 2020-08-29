Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

KENNETH E. BLEDSOE went home Thursday, August 27, 2020, to his Lord and Savior to be greeted by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Jenean Bledsoe. Kenny was born June 5, 1933, the son of the late Hersel and Nettie Smith Bledsoe. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lennie Baumgardner, and two brothers, Hurley Osborne and Elmor Bledsoe. He is survived by brother-in-law, James Smith (Nancy) of Dayton, Ohio, and sisters-in-law, Patsy Bledsoe and Betty Hall, both of Milton, W.Va., and many loving nieces and nephews. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.