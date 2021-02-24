KENNETH LEE CHILDERS, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born July 23, 1938, in Barboursville, W.Va., a son of the late Norman and Mildred Johnson Childers. He retired from Owens-Illinois after thirty-one-and-a-half years of service and was a veteran of the US Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, one sister, two brothers and one niece. He is survived by his wife, Katrina McCloud Childers; two daughters; two nephews; and two special caregivers from the VA, Bobby Midkiff and Donna Wilson. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, followed by services at 1 p.m. at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington. Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors. Due to COVID-19 conditions, masks and social distancing will be observed. 

