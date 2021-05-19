KENNETH RAY HINKLE SR., 97, of Lesage, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021, surrounded by his family. Kenneth was born on October 1, 1923, in Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., to James Leo and Millie Mae Gillespie Hinkle. Kenneth was a proud World War II Marine veteran. He enjoyed gardening and playing with his grandchildren. Kenneth is survived by his sons, Kenneth Jr. (Sharl) Hinkle of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., and Norman (Julia) Hinkle of Milton, W.Va., and daughter, Deborah (James) Barnett of Ashton, W.Va. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jason Krantz, Todd Krantz, Ben Hinkle, Brandi Hinkle, Justin Hinkle, Joe Hinkle, Amanda Barnett Alby and Jillian Barnett Leonard. Kenneth is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and devoted wife of 68 years, Vonda Setliff Hinkle; his siblings, Erma Holley, Estel Hinkle, Dana Hinkle, Elbia Hinkle, Macil Neal Alford and Leo Hinkle. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, W.Va., with Pastor Chuck Elkins and Pastor Darren Ellis officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which was a cause that was dear to their hearts. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
