KENNITH LEE WEBB, 77, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, after a long illness, on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born September 11, 1943, in Amhurst, W.Va., a son of the late Chester and Garnett Frye Webb. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Long and Charlotte Wren; one brother, Charles Webb; and one granddaughter, Brittany Webb. He was a 1961 graduate from Guyan Valley High School. He attended Oasis Christian Church and retired from West Virginia American Water Company. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Jenkins Ellis Webb; one daughter, Traci Webb; one son, Martin Webb (Gloria); one stepdaughter, Victoria Ellis; one stepson, Kristopher “K.C.” Ellis (Bridgette); two sisters, Janice Holton and Brenda Pennington; seven grandchildren, Stormi, Katie, Josh, Andria, Brandon, Kyra and Kaiden; five great-grandchildren, Gloryann, Laney, Lily, Oakley and Waylon; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor B.J. Wiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Martin for his grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you