KEVIN RAY KEATON, 49, of Fraziers Bottom, formerly of Milton, passed away December 8, 2021. He was born September 1, 1972, in Huntington, a son of Ottie Ray Keaton (Barbara Keaton) of Lincoln County and Janet Fetty Yates (Ron Yates) of Milton. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Graysen Keaton, and his maternal grandfather, Ireland Fetty. He is survived by his wife, Kristina Riddle Keaton; daughter and son-in-law, Shelby Rae and Bradley Warner of Ona; sons and daughter-in-law, Chandler Bryce Keaton of Milton, and Jarrett Cole and Mackenzie Keaton of Ona, and their mother, April Law Bryan; stepchildren and spouse, Brandon and Ciara Rollins of Salt Rock and Landon Atkins of Fraziers Bottom; sister and brother-in-law, Krista and Billy Whitt of Milton, and brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Amanda Keaton of Milton; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

