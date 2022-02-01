KEVIN TODD SHERK, 28, of Huntington, passed away January 27, 2022. He is the son of Greg Sherk and Petra Buschhausen; grandson of Dan and Shirley Sherk of Huntington and Christine and William Buschhausen of Germany. He leaves behind a brother, Steven Sherk; a sister, Christina (Chris) Carrino; two daughters, Sophia and Harper, whom he loved so much; niece and nephew, Colton and Azali Carrino; and several cousins, aunts and uncles. Kevin was a hard worker, could do most anything, the job he was most proud of was a diesel mechanic for Best Specialized. He liked football and especially visiting the Football Hall of Fame and the Bristol Motor Speedway. He was often heard around the house singing his favorite Blake Shelton song. He will be remembered for his big smile and love for his family. Special friends Tara Black, Phil Carr, Bonnie Miller and Doug Evans. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Chris Fulks. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
