KIMBERLY SUE RYDER RAYBURN, 65, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home surrounded and held by her loving husband and children. She was born May 21, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Othella A. Ryder and the late Bobby T. Ryder. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Joe A. Ryder. She is survived by her husband, Jack Rayburn; one daughter, Brittney E. Ryder; one son, David Shane Hanna; two stepsons, Frank Jefferson and Aaron Rayburn; two stepdaughters, Victoria Herbert and Brooke Rayburn; one sister, Rhonda Hodge; two brothers, Scott Ryder and Todd Ryder; two grandchildren, Kiersten G. Hanna and Kiera S. Hanna; two stepgrandchildren, Audrey Rayburn and Parker Rayburn; and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

