KIMBERLY SUE WORKMAN, 55, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away October 29, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Ott and Pat Thompson Workman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff, and niece, Charity Workman. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Mona Workman, and one nephew, Josh Workman of Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

