KREGG ALLEN ADKINS, 46, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away April 21, 2020. He was born October 30, 1973, in Huntington, a son of Irvin Adkins of Branchland and Gretta Gillispie of Milton. He is also survived by his siblings, Kelly Hogsett of Huntington, W.Va., Kristy Jo Lewis of South Point, Ohio, Kolte Adkins of Huntington, W.Va., and Kasey Adkins of Madison, Wis., and a host of nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.