KRISTOPHER MICHAEL MERRITT, 27, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, passed away May 2, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, by Pastor Kerry Bart. He was born March 7, 1994, in Huntington, a son of Kathy Merritt and Billy Earls of Huntington. Also surviving are his children, Kaden Maynard and his mother, Kendra; Korbyn Merritt and his mother, Cassie; and Kaylin Merritt and her mother, Michaelee; brother, Zachary Merritt (Summer); sisters, Kim Tatum (Mike), Tara Sayers (Josh), Natalie Bryant (Mikey); several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Dionte Coleman. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Following funeral services, a celebration of life gathering will be at Corbin Park in Westmoreland for everyone who wants to come and share memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
