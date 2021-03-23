KRISTY ANN CONNER RAMOS passed away peacefully in her parents' home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She went home to be with the Lord following a five-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Homer and Alice Gibson; aunt, Kathy Gibson; paternal grandparents, Kelleth Conner and Faye Conner Hite; and uncle, Terry Conner. She is survived by her husband, Edgar Ramos of Milton; three children, Kristen Marie Sowards, Alyssa Dawn Ramos and Tyler Andrew Ramos, of Milton; parents, Charles "Mike" Conner and Joyce Gibson Conner; brother, Jason (Bonnie); special niece, Elliott Alice "Ellie" Conner of Alderson, W.Va; uncle, Rick Gibson (Linda) of Milton; aunt, Mary Ann Daniels of Culloden; special great-aunt, Almeda Anselmi of Ocala, Florida; and many cousins and friends who knew and loved her. She loved all of her fur babies. Many will remember Kristy’s beautiful smile and loving heart. In honor of her wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you