KYRA SUE HICKS, age 80, passed away February 23, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1940, in Milton, W.Va., to Melvin and Mary Lorraine Johnson. She was raised in Milton, W.Va. She graduated from Milton High School in 1958. She attended West Virginia State College, Institute, W.Va. Kyra married her husband, Richmond F. Hicks, of 60 years, on February 10, 1961. She was employed by Culloden Public Service District for 30 years. Kyra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all. Kyra enjoyed being with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family, to friends and to anyone she met. Kyra is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Mary Lorraine Johnson, her brother, Kenneth Johnson, and her granddaughter, Sara Murphy. Kyra was the matriarch of her family. Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband and partner in life, Richmond Hicks; her daughters, Mary Murphy and Dr. Pam Boyett; her son-in-law, Bill Murphy; her siblings, Barbara Belcher, Terri Peters and Charley Johnson; her sisters-in-law, Terry Johnson and Karen Johnson; her grandchildren, Matt Murphy, William DeCray, Richmond DeCray and Thomas Boyett; her great-granddaughter, Ocean Williams; and her many nieces and nephews, Kim Mayes, Butch and Susan Belcher, Brian and Tammy Belcher, Michael and Michelle Johnson, Beau and Carolyn Johnson, Greg Peters, Billy and Kerri Austin, Ben and Stephanie Kiefer, and Shawn Peters; and her many great-nieces and -nephews, Noah and Abir Mayes, Sam, Sydney and Beau Belcher, Carter and Jace Johnson, Zoie Austin and Nolan Kiefer. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Vehicle fire spreads to new cars at dealership
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Human Bean will be brewing soon in Barboursville
- Huntington restaurant has alcohol license suspended
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Schools unite to support beloved photographer Sanborn
- Cabwaylingo Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Police: Missing child, 6, killed and put into the Ohio River
- The Jewel City turns 150: Huntington has proud past — and exciting future
- Sources: Former Herd greats Bartrum, Chapman to join Huff's staff
Images
Collections
- Photos: Flood waters rise around Huntington
- Photos: Areas around Cabell County experience flooding
- Photos: Cleanup continues at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Firefighters battle vehicle fire at River City Subaru
- Photos: Area continues to deal with flooding
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team vs. Western Kentucky
- Photos: Ohio high school girl's basketball Division III sectional tournament championship
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Rice University, Saturday
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Portsmouth