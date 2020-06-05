Essential reporting in volatile times.

LARRY DALE “POLY” VARNEY JR., 41, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on May 30, 2020, at home. He was born on November 18, 1978, in Huntington, W.Va., to Sheila and Larry Varney. Poly was a very talented athlete in high school. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was the backup quarterback at Cabell Midland High School. Poly loved his family and would do anything for anybody. In addition to his parents, Poly is survived by his sister, Wendi and John Whitmore; niece, Haley Varney; nephew, Jarrod Varney and Tyler Varney and his fiancée Betty Lewis. He is also survived by his aunts, cousins and friends he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mose and Leva Varney and grandpa Clyde Crawford. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Donnie McCloud officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

