LARRY DUSTIN ADKINS, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Morrison Cemetery. He was born on October 28, 1938, in Cabell County, a son of the late Leva Rich Adkins. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Wilma “Jenny” Adkins. He served in the United States Army and was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dusti and Mark Morrison, and two grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Morrison. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timememory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Morrisey says he's not quarantining after Trump White House meeting
- Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Mingo County woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- TODD WEBSTER HANDLEY
- Bite Mi Asian Street Food truck offers flavor on wheels
- Huntington gives $325K to employees for COVID-19 expenses
- Choosing Herd feels right at home for former UNC lineman Billy Ross
- BUSINESS BEAT: Depsite pandemic, several new businesses opening in Huntington
- Huntington nursing home combats COVID-19 outbreak
- Defense leads Herd to 38-14 win over WKU
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Western Kentucky, football
- Photos: Corn maze at Cooper Family Farms
- Photos: Eagle Scout project underway at Spring Hill Elementary
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football
- Photos: Memphis Tennessee Garrison House restoration project ribbon-cutting
- Photos: Paint & Sip Session at Marshall University
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Splash Pad ribbon-cutting ceremony
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Grandview Heights, football
- Photos: Send off celebration for Dr. Neal Gibbins
- Photos: 18th annual Ride With Cops