LARRY DUSTIN ADKINS, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Morrison Cemetery. He was born on October 28, 1938, in Cabell County, a son of the late Leva Rich Adkins. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Wilma “Jenny” Adkins. He served in the United States Army and was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dusti and Mark Morrison, and two grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Morrison. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timememory.com/wallace.

