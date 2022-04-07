LARRY EDMUND BIAS, 61, of Wayne, W.Va., died Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born May 30, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Carl Bias of Huntington and the late Mabel Adkins Bias. He was a Christian and steel worker who worked hard and provided for his family. He is survived by his partner and companion, Fannie Adkins; their two sons, Willie Joe Bias and Larry Ray Bias, both of Wayne; one sister, Elva Bias; three brothers, Gary Bias, David Bias and Clayton Bias; three grandchildren whom he dearly loved, Larry Dale Bias, Raven Marie Bias and Corbin Jacob Bias; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Leston Followay officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

