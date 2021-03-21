LARRY G. PERRY, 79, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home. Larry was born August 15, 1941, in Cabell County, a son of the late Arnold and Estelle Bartram Perry. He is also preceded in death by three brothers, Timothy, Keith and Richard Perry. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Shepherd Perry; four sons, Gary and wife Tawnya, Barry, Larry and Dustin Perry; four grandchildren, Adam, Zachary, Madison and Jaycee; one great-grandson, Micah; one brother, Charles Perry; and three sisters, Sharon Adkins (Glen), Karen Adkins and Debbie Ludlum (Max). Larry loved to preach God’s word and was a minister for over fifty years and pastored several churches in the area. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder O.F. Adkins and Elder Eddie Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in the Perry Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you