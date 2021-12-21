LARRY GENE PARSONS of Barboursville, W.Va., left his earthly home Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born May 7, 1933, to the late Eva Virginia Browning Parsons and Jennings Bryan Parsons. Larry was married to the love of his life, Martha Bias Parsons, for 59 years. Together, they lived a wonderful and Christian life. Most of those years residing in the community of Martha, W.Va. Larry was a kind and loving husband to Martha as well as an amazing father to their three children. Larry leaves behind their three children and spouses, Jeff and Jennifer Parsons of Lexington, S.C., Priss and Terry Lusher, Kenya Adkins and fiancé CC Porter, all of Barboursville, W.Va. Larry was a devoted husband and father. Love is the one gift that one generation can give to another, and he practiced that with his children. Larry's greatest accomplishment was providing for his wife and children. Later in life, Larry carried that love into the next generation. He was blessed with six grandchildren whom he loved to talk and brag about, Austin Chase Lusher of Charleston, S.C., Adrienne Brooke Lusher Blankenship (Codie) of Barboursville, W.Va., Tyler Jennings Parsons of Greenville, S.C., Sean Edward Parsons (Ariana) of Greenville, S.C., Noah Jeffrey Adkins of Barboursville, W.Va., and Abigail Paige Adkins of Barboursville, W.Va. Larry attended every ball game, band competition and wedding with the biggest smile and a heart completely full of pride with his grandchildren's accomplishments. Larry is also survived by a brother, Cecil (Janet) Parsons of Bristol, Va.; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Markin of Barboursville, W.Va.; brother-in-law, David (Mary) Bias of Salt Rock, W.Va.; two step-granddaughters, Laura Henderson, Largo, Fla., and Jennifer Lusher, St. Marys, Maryland; several nieces and nephews; and a very special niece, Nicki Vipperman. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Parsons (Juanita) Parsons of Barboursville, W.Va. Larry served in the U.S. Army and the Korean War. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Larry worked/retired from Inco Alloys and worked at Wallace Funeral Home for 40-plus years. The family would like to thank the VA Home Based Primary Care Group, Right at Home caregiver Jenna Cordle and all the special neighbors who contributed to the health and happiness of his life. Visitation services will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville, W.Va. Burial will be in Bias Cemetery, Salt Rock. His life was a true testament to his wife, children and grandchildren, and they will be forever grateful for his example. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
