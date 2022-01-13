LARRY GENE ROBERTS, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on January 7, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, following a battle with COVID-19. He was born May 3, 1952, in Pikeville, Ky., a son of the late Ranel and Elizabeth Conn Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Sue Brookover, and brothers, Wendell, James, Robert and twin brother Garry Dean. He is survived by three brothers, Ralph and Sarah Roberts of Huntington, Ed and Mary Roberts of Frankfurt, Ky., and Charles Roberts of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and special great-nephews, Christopher and Joshua, whom Larry taught to play golf and was their chauffeur for many of their school events. While he was fighting COVID-19, Larry said, “It’s a win/win either way,” and his family looks forward to reuniting with him one day in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and anyone wishing to be notified with information may email larrysmemorial52@aol.com. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kenova community continues to petition parole after 30 years
- Record quest set aside in emotional Fairland victory
- New planned strip mall development in South Point contingent on infrastructure grants
- Brad Smith and E. Gordon Gee: WVU, Marshall cooperate to move state forward
- Lochow, Bartrum head Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State football team
- Chuck Landon: Social media runs off Herd’s Wells, WVU’s Doege
- DR. KENNETH J. O'CONNOR
- Ball named new president of Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce
- PRYCE MIDDLETON HAYNES II
- ANGELA HARLESS SKEENS
Collections
- Photos: 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest, Night Two
- Photos: First day of Marshall's 2022 Spring semester
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Students move back into dorms at Marshall
- Photos: Boy's basketball, Huntington St. Joe vs. Lawrence County
- Photos: “A Night on 5th” art walk
- Photos: Marshall vs. FAU, men's basketball
- Photos: Winter storm covers Huntington