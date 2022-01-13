LARRY GENE ROBERTS, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on January 7, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, following a battle with COVID-19. He was born May 3, 1952, in Pikeville, Ky., a son of the late Ranel and Elizabeth Conn Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Sue Brookover, and brothers, Wendell, James, Robert and twin brother Garry Dean. He is survived by three brothers, Ralph and Sarah Roberts of Huntington, Ed and Mary Roberts of Frankfurt, Ky., and Charles Roberts of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and special great-nephews, Christopher and Joshua, whom Larry taught to play golf and was their chauffeur for many of their school events. While he was fighting COVID-19, Larry said, “It’s a win/win either way,” and his family looks forward to reuniting with him one day in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at a later date, and anyone wishing to be notified with information may email larrysmemorial52@aol.com. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

