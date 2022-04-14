LARRY JOE BOWEN, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, March 6, 2022. He was born April 19, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Nolice and Marie Adkins Bowen. He was a retired driver for UPS and was a former treasurer for Teamsters No. 505. Larry was a veteran of the US Navy, a member of American Legion Post No. 177, Barboursville, and he also volunteered with the Boy Scouts Troop at Dillon Chapel Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Bowen, and three brothers, Charles Bowen, Paul Bowen and Nolice Bowen Jr. He is survived by two daughters, Becky Chandler and her husband Marshall of Poca, W.Va., and Karen Davis of Lesage, W.Va.; and four grandchildren, Aubrey and Matthew Chandler, Dutch and Hannah Davis. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the American Legion Post No. 177, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
