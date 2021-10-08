LARRY ONEAL BECKETT, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born June 3, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late Lonnie “Pooch” and Thelma Childers Beckett. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Delores Childers; brothers, Tom, Darrell “Bub,” Frank and Ed Beckett; grandson, Eric Siegling; one great-grandson, Oakley Chapman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Boyce and Charlotte Thompson; sisters-in-law, Dorcas Shull and Delores Beckett; and his lifelong friend, Gary Gibson. He is survived by his wife, Regina Sue Thompson Beckett; four children, Brent and Misty Beckett, Bonita “Bonnie” and Greg Rohrberg, Barry Beckett, and Betti Jo and Jerry Chapman, all of Salt Rock; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernard and Kathy Beckett of Salt Rock and Pat and Donna Beckett of Salt Rock; sister-in-law, Nila Jean Beckett; brothers-in-law, L.J. Thompson (Dreama) and Harold Shull; 15 grandchildren, Jessica Siegling, Josh and Alex Beckett, Jamie and Joe Staggers, Rachel and Stephen Branham, Zachary and Amber Rohrberg, Sarah and Justin Chapman, Andrew and Ashley Beckett, Christopher and Megan, Seth and Vanessa, Chauncey “Duke,” Cheyenne and Gracie Chapman, and Sonya; and 23 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Jaykob, Jeremy, Brooklyn, Addilynn, Alana, Leighara, Jailyn, Hannah, Alli, Anna, Andi, Justus, Gaige, Emitt, Heyden, Riley, Will, Sadie, Diesel, Dixie, Isabell and Isaiah. The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Baylous Cemetery by Pastor John Gue, with military honors being conducted. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Cabell Midland students charged with making terroristic threats
- After man accused of shooting three, girlfriend jailed when police find 1.5 pounds of fentanyl
- Marshall University student files a lawsuit against City of Huntington
- Union workers strike at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville, Special Metals in Huntington
- Ethics clear in potential hiring of Smith at MU
- Special Metals plant continuing to operate despite strike, company official says
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two additions coming to Huntington Mall this fall
- Editorial: Mayor sets deadline for Marshall baseball stadium decision
- Milton gas station shooting death case heads to grand jury
- Police roundup: Three jailed, heroin seized in Huntington raid Thursday
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: Funeral procession for Cabell County EMT Norma Ward
- Photos: High school football, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: Huntington Children’s Museum’s inaugural Chefs vs. Surgeons Pumpkin Carving Contest
- Photos: Fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, football
- Photos: Fall Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: 2021 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Photos: Marshall football falls to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro