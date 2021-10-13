LARRY WYATT NICELY, 68, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away October 10, 2021. He was born February 17, 1953, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Avery and Eula Childers Nicely. He was also preceded in death by a baby Nicely; siblings: Charles, David, Eldon, Avery Allen, Donald Lee Nicely, Patricia Perry, and Reta Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Bartram Nicely; stepchild, Joshua Adkins; brothers, Clarence, Thomas (Brenda), and Gary (Mary) Nicely; two favorite dogs, Hank and Runt. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Carlos Gibson. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you