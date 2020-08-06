Essential reporting in volatile times.

LaRUE McKINNEY, 90, of Barboursville, passed away August 4, 2020. She was born December 14, 1929, a daughter of the late Elma and Emma Pelphrey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob McKinney; her brother, Bennie Pelphrey; one brother-in-law, Bill McComas; one grandson, Michael McKinney. She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and Nancy McKinney of Greenville, S.C., and Keith McKinney of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Lloyd Bryant and Barbara McComas of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister-in-law Linda Pelphrey; grandchildren Rob and Jennifer McKinney of Pikeville, Ky., Ryan McKinney of Barboursville, and Christy and Stuart Stockton of Cincinnati, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

