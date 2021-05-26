LAURA B. BARNETT, 93, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away May 23, 2021, at home. She was born January 3, 1928, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cecil and Dollie Walden Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Barnett Sr., and three sons, John Barnett Jr., Joseph Barnett and Dana Barnett. She is survived by one son, Philip Dean Barnett; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Jason Thomas. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
