LAURA JANIECE BOURN, 39, of Milton, was promoted to Heaven on March 12, 2022, after a long battle with Myotonic Dystrophy. She was born June 3, 1982, in South Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of Barbara Legg Bourn of Milton, W.Va., and the late John Bourn II. She was a 2001 graduate of Mountain State Christian School. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Gary Bourn; grandparents, Martha Legg, Claude Legg and Helen Bourn; and her twin brother and sister. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Bourn; grandfather, Rev. John Bourn; one sister, Christy Bourn; one stepbrother, Anthony Bourn; aunt, Lee Ann Black; uncle, Mike Legg; and special friends, Dustin Salmons and Debby Wood. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, and after noon on Thursday at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

