LAURA SUE HESS, 76, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1944, in Hinton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jack and Sara Martin Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her grandmother, Laura Martin. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Hess; one daughter, Beth Carney (Jason); one grandson that was the love of her life, Matthew Thomas Carney; three very special friends, Ginger Lewis, Patricia Smith and Sharon Vanooteghem. Private services will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

