LAVENDER “BUDDY” WARD, born September 14, 1939, went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020. He was 80 years old when he passed peacefully at his home on Whitten Ridge Road, in Milton, W.Va., of natural causes. He was retired from the former SuperValu Warehouse in Milton, W.Va., where he had many friends and co-workers that he thought the world of. Buddy is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Robin Ward Casto and Dave, Alesia Ward Willis and Tyler, all from Milton; two very special people in his life, Bill Massie and David Bowcott (deceased), whom he loved like his own sons; five grandchildren and their spouses/partners, Brittany Bowcott and Jack, Jessica and Sammy Evans, Tyler Bowcott, Ethan Hager and Emily, Sara Smith and grandson Chad Massie (deceased). He has five great-grandchildren and one on the way. He loved bringing candy to his babies every chance he got, and they so looked forward to a Poppaw Buddy visit: Laynah, Shyla, Emmitt, Kaiser and Avalee. Buddy is also survived by a very special friend, Goldie Powell, where he loved spending time with she and her family. He was preceded in death by his father, John Sherman Ward, mother, Ima Chapman Ward, and two siblings, John William Ward and Vivian Ward Clark. There are two surviving siblings, Denny Ward of Whitten Ridge and Jane Ward Martin of Ashton, W.Va., as well as many nieces, nephews, special cousins and friends. He will be sadly missed by so many who loved him! Due to the current circumstances, we will be having private graveside services at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
