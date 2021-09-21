LAWRENCE SCARBERRY JR. 85, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, by Pastor David Blake at Forest Memorial Park. He was born May 1, 1936, in Huntington, a son of the late Lawrence Scarberry Sr. and Mildred Mobley Scarberry. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Paul Nathaniel Stump; sisters, Glenna and Nola; and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Juanita Dean Scarberry; two daughters, Sandra Beckett of Barboursville and Kathy Stump of Milton; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Birgit Scarberry of South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Patty Scarberry of Lesage; grandchildren, Mandy, Jessica, Courtney, Daniel, Kevin, Nathaniel and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Morgan, Alyssa, Hunter, Nevaeh, ZaVion and Casanova; Alisha, Braleigh, Kinley and Jaxson, whom he loved as "grandchildren," and special niece and caregiver Gloria. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
