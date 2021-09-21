LAWRENCE SCARBERRY JR. 85, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, by Pastor David Blake at Forest Memorial Park. He was born May 1, 1936, in Huntington, a son of the late Lawrence Scarberry Sr. and Mildred Mobley Scarberry. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Paul Nathaniel Stump; sisters, Glenna and Nola; and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Juanita Dean Scarberry; two daughters, Sandra Beckett of Barboursville and Kathy Stump of Milton; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Birgit Scarberry of South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Patty Scarberry of Lesage; grandchildren, Mandy, Jessica, Courtney, Daniel, Kevin, Nathaniel and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Morgan, Alyssa, Hunter, Nevaeh, ZaVion and Casanova; Alisha, Braleigh, Kinley and Jaxson, whom he loved as "grandchildren," and special niece and caregiver Gloria. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you