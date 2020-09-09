Essential reporting in volatile times.

LENARD MASON NIDA, 88, of Barboursville, passed away September 6, 2020. He was born in Hamlin, W.Va., son of the late Homer and Iva Richardson Nida. He was a United States Army disabled veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was retired from Inco Alloys with 35 years as an overhead crane operator. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ that was established on the first day of Pentecost. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Constance Pinkerman Nida, his daughter, Kimberly Diane Nida, a brother, Russell Nida, two sisters, Pauline Kirk and Fay Dillon. He is survived by wife, Linda Johnson Nida; a son, Joe (Kim) Nida; a daughter, Jessica (Dirk) Roe; a sister, Ruth Meddings; grandchildren, Jared, Jadon, Jenni and Joell Studebaker and Tenley Nida. A special thanks to the late Gerald Williamson who was instrumental in providing him with the tools to teach and preach to spread God’s word. Also, we would like to extend our appreciation to all of our wonderful neighbors and excellent friends. Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

