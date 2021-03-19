LEO EDWIN ARBAUGH, 97, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Pastor Pete Davidson. He was born May 9, 1923, in Barboursville, a son of the late Floyd and Edith Patterson Arbaugh. He was a veteran of the US Army, where he was a Sgt. and served in World War II. He was in three of General MacArthur’s campaigns in the 53rd Infantry in the South Pacific. Leo was a retired employee of the C&O Railroad with 38 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Evelyn Markin Arbaugh. Leo is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Leo “Buddy” and Juanita Arbaugh; daughter, Libby Morrison of Milton; two grandchildren, James Lyonel Morrison of Barboursville and Tamara “Tammy” Hall (Laila El Asmar) of Snellville, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Samuel Hall and Harrison Hall, both of Snellville, Ga., and Olivia Morrison of Ona, W.Va.; and a very special pet who he loved dearly, Rommell. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

