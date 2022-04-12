LEON JACKSON RAMEY, 92, of Milton, went to be with the Lord April 9, 2022, at home. He was born November 30, 1929, a son of the late Grace Clay Muncy and his adoptive maternal grandparents George Riley (Barlow) and Dora Mae Ramey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Ruth Price; and a granddaughter, Sharon Renee Long Carroll; three half-sisters, Rebecca Holland, Rhona Greathouse and Deloris Plybon; and one half-brother, Earl Muncy. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Woodard Ramey; one daughter, Crystal Rene Long; one great-granddaughter, Anniston Grace Carroll; and one half-brother, Edgar (Carolyn) Muncy. Leon graduated from Barboursville High School in 1949. He retired from Conner Steel as a millwright, after 35 years of service, with many entertaining stories to tell about his workdays there. He made many close friends throughout his life, both at work and with his church family. He was a proud member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, which provided him lots of support as well as friendship. Special thanks to Charlie Jobe and Matthew Norris, who were always willing to lend a helping hand, and to Pastor Kim Stone, who will be officiating the graveside service honoring Leon’s request. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion. Burial will take place in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
