LEONA MAE ADKINS, 91, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was born February 7, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Russell and Charlottie Jackson Holley. She is also preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Adkins II; one son, John “Bud” Henry Adkins III; three brothers, Julian Holley, Raymond Holley and Herman Holley; two sisters, Eva Morrison and Julia Morrison; and by one grandson, Andrew Hutchinson. She is survived by her children, Nancy Killen (Russell), Martha Adkins (Ron), Kathy Adkins, Charles Adkins (Karen), Russell Adkins (Wanda G.), Dianna Oldaker (Kelli) and Delbert Adkins (Debbie); one sister, Mary Murphy; one daughter-in-law, Wanda M. Adkins; one sister-in-law, Ann Holley; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Virgil Adkins (Norma), and niece, Jean Tasson (Danny). Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

