LEONARD DALE YOUNG, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away April 14, 2020. He was born May 15, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late James O. and Laura L. Collins Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Teresa Staggers. He is survived by his children, Lucinda Young (Billy Hanshaw) of Huntington, Samantha Renee Young of Huntington, Brandy Young of Helena, Montana, and Joshua Thomas Young of Dallas, Texas, and their mother, Sharon Applegate; two step-sons, Dewayne Squires of Ohio and Timothy Squires of Milton; two sisters, Carol Chapman and Mary Frantz, both of Glenwood, W.Va.; two brothers, David Young of Ona, W.Va., and James Young of Cannonsburg, Ky.; 11 grandchildren, Jacob Young, Ariel Blessing, Chase Blessing, Jennifer Fitzgerald, Austin Hall, Olivia Hanshaw, Tyler Hanshaw, Cody Hanshaw, Emily Squires, Dawson Squires and Chad Squires. Due to the current health concerns in our country, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

