LEONARD LEE CARTER, 83, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born April 3, 1937, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Ralph and Erma Moore Carter. He was retired from Steel of West Virginia after thirty years of service, a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, a forty-seven-year member of Minerva Lodge No. 13 AF&AM, Barboursville, whose members will conduct masonic rites, a Scottish Rite member and a member of the Shriners. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Bowen Carter; one son, Steven Carter; a granddaughter, Jasmine Michelle Carter; two brothers, Harold Carter and Gene Carter; and three sisters, Ester Newberry, Hazel Butcher and Carolyn Mansfield; and his special little dog, Angel. He is survived by one son, Greg Carter and his special friend Kathy Johnson; and two grandsons, Gregory Carter Jr. and Steven Carter Jr. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Associate Pastor Jacob Marshall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Leonard to the Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. The family would like to thank Leonard’s good friend Ronnie Jones and the Hospice of Huntington nurse Darren for the loving care and support that they gave. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
