LESLIE ARLEN ROY, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord April 23, 2020. He was born May 12, 1948. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Juanita Gail Roy. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Michelle Roy; his father, Glen Arlen Roy; his mother, Lena May Adkins; niece, Denise Carroll; and brother-in-law, Elmer Lewis. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his sisters, Deloris Ann Carroll (Charlie) and Ruth Lewis; one brother, Ronald Roy (Theresa); and a special nephew, Jack Morgan Jr., who helped care for him for several years. He also had many nieces and nephews who were special to him. Services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

