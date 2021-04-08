LESLIE BOYCE BAILEY, 78, of Barboursville, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Leonard Cremeans. Burial will be in Bailey Cemetery. He was born November 3, 1942, in Salt Rock, W.Va., the son of the late Oscar and Goldie Johnson Bailey. He was preceded in death by one son, Boyce Ray Bailey; one grandson, Anthony James Bailey; four sisters; and three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Gail Stowers Bailey; one daughter, Angela Smith (Jon Blake) of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Tristan Nichole Smith and Brandon Lee Bailey; three great-grandchildren, Raven Rose Bailey, Jasmine Marie Bailey and Anthony James “A.J.” Bailey II; and a special brother, Mike Bailey and his wife Beverly. Visitation will be Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

