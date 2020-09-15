LESLIE J. “JOE” NANCE, 83, of Titusville, Fla., and formerly of Huntington and Salt Rock, W.Va., made his final flight into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Joe, as most friends knew him, was the son of Leslie and Lillian Hagley Nance of Huntington, W.Va. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a favorite aunt, Blanche Nance Moore. He is survived by his wife, Violet Foster Nance, to whom he was married 64 years; three children, Renee Porter (Dwight), Leslie J. Nance II (Debra) and Latricia Nance (Mike Allen); five grandchildren, Joshua Porter, Amanda Morrison, Joseph Nance, Adam Perry, Madison Perry; eight great-grandchildren and a favorite nephew, Terry Maynard. He graduated from Huntington East High School. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and National Guard. He was a former employee of Westinghouse Electric and eventually retired from Philips Lighting. He was a former Fire Chief of the Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department, of which he was extremely proud of during his time as chief. He attended Temple Baptist Church in Titusville, Fla., and was a member of the Temple Riders motorcycle group, which he thoroughly enjoyed until his health began to fail. In his younger years he enjoyed skeet shooting and at one point he was the WV Junior State Skeet Shooting Champion. He loved cars, car shows, NASCAR races and other various sports. He loved his family and enjoyed teasing his children and grandchildren by calling them nicknames. Special thanks to all the staff at Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, Fla., for the wonderful care provided. There will be no funeral services at this time; a memorial service for family will be planned for a later date.
