LESLIE MITCHEL SPURLOCK, “HOMER,” 42, of Salt Rock passed away May 15, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Darrell Quintrell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born July 8, 1978, in Huntington, a son of Geneva Edwards Griffith of Salt Rock and the late Glen Spurlock. He was also preceded in death by grandparents Talmedge and Jean Edwards and Gladys Cox and Jake Spurlock, nephew Spanky and stepbrother Ronnie Knight and Uncle Roger Edwards. He is survived by his wife Amy Spurlock; daughter Savanah Spurlock; sons Andrew Spurlock, Austin Adkins and Max Trogdon; stepsons Ryan Adkins, Jacob Browning, P.J. Browning and Cody Browning; sisters Ann Sowards (Chris), Gail Ray (Carlos), Katherine Moore and Crystal Gillman (Travis); brother Glenn Spurlock Jr. (Talina); stepsisters Ronda Sanders (Tommy) and Annie Adkins (Steve); stepbrother Bobby Knight (Amanda) and his stepfather Roy Griffith; special aunts, Sheryl Edwards and Elaine Holland; mother-in-law Tammy Ferguson; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

