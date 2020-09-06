LEVENE “LEE” ARBOR OLSON, 84, of Milton, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 4, 1936, in Lake Stay Township, Minn., a son of the late Wesley Erwin and Irene Jacobsen Olson. He is survived by his wife, Judy Neal Olson; daughter, LeAnne Olson of Huntington; daughter, Melissa Welty and husband Gary of Spring, TX; son, Tracy Smith and wife Katherine of Milton; daughter, Stacy Ely and husband Jason of Barboursville; and brother, Lyle Olson and wife Shirley of North Augusta, S.C. Grampy/Papa was beloved by his grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Brancie Meadows, Haleigh Smith, Jaycob Ely, Will Castronovo, John Castronovo, Jordyn Ely, Adyson Smith and Tyler Welty; as well as extended family in Milton, North Augusta, S.C., and McGregor, Minn. Through his life’s journey, he experienced a variety of occupations: telegraph operator, deckhand to wheelsman on the Great Lakes, military intelligence in the U.S. Army in Korea, and 45 years as a professor at Marshall University, where he influenced and was influenced by diverse students. He earned a bachelor’s and doctoral degree in education from the University of Georgia. He will be missed for his great capacity to love and his lifetime of stories. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park; masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Marshall University’s College of Education’s Foundation in Lee’s name. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
