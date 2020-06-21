LEWIS HILTON TEMPLETON, 77, of Milton, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born November 22, 1942, in Milton, a son of the late John and Irene Flora Templeton. He was a member and deacon at Liberty Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Gail Templeton; three grand babies, Jason, Candace and Shantelle Templeton; and one brother, Laymon Templeton. He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Marjorie Gillenwater Templeton; one daughter, Sherri (Mark) Kuhn of Milton; two sons, Dwayne (Lisa) Templeton of Glenwood, W.Va., and Scott (Lisa) Templeton of Milton; two sisters, Sandra Davis and Lora Fisher, both of Milton; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Kimmey, Leann, Kathy and Stacy of the St. Mary’s Oncology Department, and to Hospice of Huntington for all their care and support. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.
