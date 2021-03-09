LILLIAN FAYE PAULEY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 7, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. She was born July 28, 1940, in Salt Rock, W.Va., a daughter of the late John W. Pratt and Mary Ellen McComas Pratt. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Jackson Pauley. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rusty and Karen Pauley of Hurricane and David and Dawn Pauley of Fayetteville, N.C.; one brother, Johnny Pratt of West Hamlin; three grandchildren, Kaala Guess (Quentin), Kirsten Pauley and Katherine Pauley. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

