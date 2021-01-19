LILLIAN SONGER NOBLE passed peacefully to Heaven January 17, 2021. She was the daughter of Oscar "Bud" and Katie Rabel Songer. Husband of 70 years, Brady Noble; daughters, Karen (Keith) Weatherholt, Gan (Darrell) Bledsoe; son, Dewey (Debbie) Noble are rejoicing in her homegoing, but she will be greatly missed. She was blessed with grandchildren, Kara, Kristen (Matt), Bryan, Danny, Brian (Ginnie), Travis (Roberta); and eight great-grandchildren. She also has sister, Ola (Jerry) Mounts; brother, Johnny (Margie) Songer; special brother-in-law, Dr. Reginald "Duddy" (Sherry) Noble. Special thanks to Renee Cherry who became part of our family and to Hospice of Huntington, especially Laura, Melissa and Willa. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

