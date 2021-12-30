LINDA BETH KELLER, 66, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Rev. Brady Lipscomb. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. She was born April 12, 1955, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Fredrick and Doris Layne Rahlmann. She retired from the WV Department of Environmental Protection as a program manager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth “Rod” Rodney Keller. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Betsy Keller of Flemingsburg, Ky., and Matthew and Edith Keller of Huntington; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred and Sherry Rahlmann of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Steve and Wanda Rahlmann of Louisville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Kendra, Wyatt and Allie. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

